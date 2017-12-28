For Bihar univ history examinees, Satavahanas are seven vehicles

For history students of a north Bihar university taking BA part-I examination, Satavahanas are saat vahans or seven vehicles.

Asked to discuss achievements of the ancient Satavahana dynasty that was based in the Deccan, many students of Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU), Madhepura, ended up describing features of seven vehicles that included bicyles, motorcycles, four-wheelers and even aircraft.

Not only this, answering questions on the Indus Valley Civilization and the Arab invasion of Sindh, many have correlated the two. The Arabs had invaded the Indus Valley, they wrote.

Teachers evaluating papers are not amused at the answers exposing yet again the rot that has set in Bihar’s education system.

“The answers have made us think about the standard of students pursuing degree courses,” said an examiner at the Purnia College evaluation centre in Purnia, 369 km northeast of state capital Patna. “These answers have once again belied the claim of the university about quality education,” he added.

Another evaluator at Purnia Women’s College centre said, “Copies are replete with funny answers, telling the sorry state of affairs prevailing in the university.”

All the seven districts-- Madhepura, Saharsa, Purnia, Supaul, Katihar,Kishanganj and Araria -- under the BNMU have two evaluation centres each, where answer books of degree part-1 and part-2 examinations are being examined by over 500 evaluators.

Earlier this year, a student of Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav College, Bettiah in West Chamapran district, was shown to have passed BA part-1 examination with honours in psychology, instead of English.

Last year, Ruby Rai and three other disgraced toppers of Bihar’s Class 12 exams were arrested after a court in Patna issued an arrest warrant against them. The revelation that Rai, as the humanities topper, did not know what political science was, led to unearthing of a large examination racket involving the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB).

In the wake of such exposes, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar recently announced a number of measures to take the state’s education sector to “dizzying heights.”