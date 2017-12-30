Foreign agencies seek CBI help to nab 21 Indians wanted in various crimes

Nine foreign law enforcement agencies have approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through the Interpol for help in apprehending 21 Indians wanted for various crimes.

The Interpol has issued red notices against the 21.

Among those wanted, two — Krishnan Ambi and Akshat Bhatnagar was sought by Afghanistan. Both are facing charges of fraud.

Six — Chetanbhai Patel, Harinarin Vijayampa, Jasbir Riar, Dipesh Kumar S Shah, Prakashandand Saraswati and Akbar Rana are wanted by the US.

Five — Somasundram Kathamuthu, Jasrath Singh Mogia, Rajapandi Ramalingam, Sharmeela Shahjahan, Rajeswari Thiyagrajan are wanted by Malaysia for charges of theft.

Malawi has sought custody of a 20-year-old Indian Sadiq Adam Patel, who is wanted there on the charge of murder.

Canada is looking for two Indians — Sawaran Singh Sekhon, on charges of second degree murder, and Parthasarthie Kapoor who is facing charges of sexual contact, inciting to sexual contact, sex abuse and child pornography with regard to four children.

Cyprus is also looking for two Indians – Sarbjit Singh and Sandeep (only first name is known) on the charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, premeditated murder, attempt to commit murder and possession of aggressive instruments.

Singapore, Russia and South Africa are looking for one person each in various cases.

“We would not like to comment on the status of any of these cases as the Interpol Red Notices have been issued on the request of foreign agencies. The CBI being nodal agency for Interpol in India, coordinates efforts to nab these accused with other law enforcement agencies in the country,” said a CBI spokesperson.

In comparison, Indian law enforcement agencies have approached the Interpol for red notices against roughly 630 Indian and foreign nationals, including Dawood Ibrahim.