Foreign secy S Jaishankar to visit US before PM Modi to firm up agenda

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar is expected to lead the advance party to Washington early next week in order to firm up the official agenda before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet US President Donald Trump on June 26. While Jaishankar may leave for Washington around June 21, PM Modi leaves for his first meeting with Trump via Amsterdam on June 24 morning.

While the focus of Modi’s forthcoming visit is to build up a personal rapport or a working relationship with President Trump, Jaishankar will be meeting his counterpart Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and key White House officials before PM’s arrival to flesh out the content/deliverables of the crucial meeting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will accompany PM to Washington.

Read more | Modi-Trump meeting: Not bromance, this will be more like an awkward first date

Even though the US defence manufacturers are keen to push up the offer of F-18 and F-16 fighters under the “Make in India” rubric, South Block wants the process to be first decided within the Indian Defence Ministry in consultation with Air Force before committing anything on a bilateral document. The Indian focus is more on the civil aviation sector with the intentions of creating jobs on both sides. “With Indian private airlines committing to buy nearly 260 passenger jets including latest 737-10 jets from Boeing Aerospace, no less than 25,000 new jobs will be created in Trump’s America,” said an US diplomat.

South Block said the main purpose of the “no frills” visit is for PM Modi and President Trump to come on the same page on key issues such as terrorism, UN reforms, South China Sea and the future of climate change. While PM Modi is expected to raise Indian concerns over H 1B visa, the fundamental purpose is the build one to one rapport with President Trump and his administration with better sharing of information on key bilateral issues.

PM Modi will be holding a top CEOs dinner on June 25 along with a community event in Washington before he goes to meet President Trump. At the CEOs forum, the PM will invite American mega companies to invest in India in high technology sectors including cybersecurity.