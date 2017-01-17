Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai’s cousin dies in New Delhi

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai’s cousin died in New Delhi on Monday morning. Mohd Hashim, 58, was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

He had sustained critical injuries in a blast at Kandhar in Afghanistan, and was airlifted to Apollo in an air ambulance on January 14. He died at 10.45am of cardiac arrest. He also had developed sepsis, a life threatening infection in the blood stream that put stress on his heart.

According to the hospital sources, Hashim had sustained 35% burn injuries. He also had severe injuries to his lungs because of inhaling toxic fumes at the site of the incident, and legs were fractured.

“He was brought to us in a critical state around 1am on January 14. He was on ventilator,” said a hospital source, requesting anonymity.

“He had received emergency treatment in Afghanistan and was flown to us from the local hospital there. We tried our best but his organs were failing.”