Former Delhi Police top cop Alok Verma takes over as new CBI chief

Former Delhi Police commissioner Alok Verma on Wednesday took over the reins of Central Bureau of Investigation becoming the 25th chief of the agency.

An IPS officer of 1979 Batch (AGMUT Cadre), Verma has served in various capacities in a career spanning 37 years.

After taking over, Verma went to North Block to call on home minister Rajnath Singh. His successor in Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik also called on Singh.

Speaking to CBI officials, Verma said his top most priority will be to conduct fair, impartial and conclusive enquiries and investigate with utmost courage and conviction to bring out the truth.

He emphasised that officers of CBI need to keep themselves abreast of changes in legal landscape, especially in respect of economic offences and cyber crime domains.

Verma also underlined the urgent need to ensure timely promotions and redressal of grievances which are essential for the morale of the organisation.

The former commissioner, who came under criticism for poor handling of the case of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who had gone missing from his hostel on October 15, 2016 following an altercation with ABVP cadre, asked the officials of CBI to work as a team with a spirit of mutual trust so that the faith of common people and judiciary in the organisation is sustained.

Prior to assuming the office of Delhi police chief, Verma was director general of prisons, Delhi; director general of police in Mizoram; DGP, Puducherry and IGP, Andaman and Nicobar Islands besides holding several important positions in UT Cadre in vigilance, intelligence, crime and railways, administration as special commissioner, joint commissioner range and deputy commissioner, South District.

Though originally slated to retire on July 31 this year, Verma will get a fixed tenure of two years as the CBI chief . He has no prior experience of working in the CBI.

Verma has also served as FRRO, New Delhi.

He is known for ensuring early adoption of technology in policing.

