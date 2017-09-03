Former IFS officer Hardeep Singh Puri to be inducted as minister on Sunday

Hardeep Singh Puri, former Indian Foreign Service officer, will be inducted into the Union council of ministers on Sunday. He would be a rarity among diplomats becoming ministers after retirement.

An IFS officer of 1974 batch, Puri served as India’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Currently, Puri is the president and chairman of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries think tank, and served as the vice-president of International Peace Institute, New York.

As the head of an Indian delegation to the UNSC, he served as the chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN and president of the UNSC.