Four arrested in Bengaluru molestation case

The Bengaluru police have arrested four men on Thursday in connection with case of molestation in a residential area in the city on New Year’s eve.

Ajay Hilori, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, said: “We have arrested four persons in the case after going through the footage form a security camera and questioning.”

He said eight people had been questioned and four were let off.

Footage from a security camera surfaced on Wednesday showing a woman being molested by two persons who were riding on a two-wheeler, when she was returning home.

However, the police officer declined to reveal their identity, saying such information would be given shortly.

A senior police officer said, the accused were caught based on cell phone activity.

Earlier Thursday, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara addressed a press conference where he condemned the incident.

“Bengaluru is safe for women and children. Kannadigas do not behave in this manner,” he said.

Parameshwara statement has heightened the interest in the identities of those arrested.

The minister also said he was misquoted by media after reports surfaced that he dismissed allegations of mass molestation.

Bengaluru has been reeling under allegations of mass molestation during celebrations on New Year’s Eve in the city’s arterial MG Road and Brigade Road. While the incident sparked outrage, Police Commissioner Praveen Sood had said on Wednesday that there was no evidence was to substantiate the allegations.