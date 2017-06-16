Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested in West Bengal
They failed to furnish the requisite documents.india Updated: Jun 16, 2017 15:32 IST
Press Trust of India, Kaliganj
The Nadia police has arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from Phoolbagan area here for entering India without proper documents.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officials reached the spot and arrested them after they failed to furnish the requisite documents. The have been taken into custody, a police official said.
“We are interrogating them to find out the reason behind entering India without proper documents,” the official said.