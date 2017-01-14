Four children burnt alive in Gurugram, parents injured

Four children of a family were burnt to death and their parents injured when a house caught fire here on Saturday morning, police said.

Kusum, 14, Kanchan, 10, Rohit, 6, and Mohit, 5, were burnt alive and Kirpal Singh and Surajwati were injured when a fire broke out in their house in the fields of Mohammadpur village, near the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

Singh, hailing from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, does farming on nearly 4 acres of land on a contract basis.

He has been referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi as his condition is said to be critical, a relative of the victims told IANS here.

The reason behind the blaze could not be ascertained immediately.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.