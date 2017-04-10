Four of a Kerala family chopped and burnt, son main suspect

Four members of a family were found dead inside their home in Nanthankode, a posh neighbourhood of Thiruvananthapuram. The house is 500 m from the official residence of Kerala chief Minister.

While three bodies were charred, another was chopped and kept in a bag at the multi-storeyed house. Those killed were retired resident medical officer Jean Padma, her husband Professor Raj Thankam, their daughter Caroline and a relative Lalitha.

The couple’s son Cadell Jeanson Raja, who works in Australia and was home on vacation, was missing after the incident and is the prime suspect. Caroline was also home on vacation from China where she was studying medicine

The police have also recovered a half-burnt dummy from the house. The dummy bore similarities to Cadell. It is suspected he could have left the dummy inside the house to create an impression that all five people in the house were murdered.

Prof Thankam’s brother reportedly told the police his brother was unavailable on the phone since Thursday and that Cadell had told him his parents were in Kanyakumari

“Only a scientific probe will reveal what actually happened,” IG Manoj Abraham said