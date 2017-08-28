 Four tear gas shells missing from special train carrying Indian Army goods | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 28, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Four tear gas shells missing from special train carrying Indian Army goods

The special train was carrying goods of the Indian Army including ammunition.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2017 00:28 IST
Anupam Pateriya
Army personnel on duty in the train found the seal of one of the wagons broken and four tear gas shells missing. (HT file photo/ Representational)
Army personnel on duty in the train found the seal of one of the wagons broken and four tear gas shells missing. (HT file photo/ Representational)

Four tear gas shells being carried in a wagon of a goods train were reported missing at Jhansi railway station of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to Bina railway station government railway police (GRP) station officer Prakash Sen, the special train carrying goods of the Indian Army including ammunition was on its way from Pulgaon in Maharashtra to Pathankot. It reached Bina at 7pm on Saturday and left for its destination at 10pm.

When the goods train reached Jhansi at 7am on Sunday, army personnel on duty in the train found the seal of one of the wagons broken and four tear gas shells missing.

Police are investigating the matter if it is a case of theft or the seal was broken accidentally, leading to the tear gas shells getting thrown out of the wagon.

more from india
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you