Four tear gas shells missing from special train carrying Indian Army goods

Four tear gas shells being carried in a wagon of a goods train were reported missing at Jhansi railway station of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to Bina railway station government railway police (GRP) station officer Prakash Sen, the special train carrying goods of the Indian Army including ammunition was on its way from Pulgaon in Maharashtra to Pathankot. It reached Bina at 7pm on Saturday and left for its destination at 10pm.

When the goods train reached Jhansi at 7am on Sunday, army personnel on duty in the train found the seal of one of the wagons broken and four tear gas shells missing.

Police are investigating the matter if it is a case of theft or the seal was broken accidentally, leading to the tear gas shells getting thrown out of the wagon.