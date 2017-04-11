Fresh cracks on Chennai’s Anna Salai spark fears of another cave-in

Fresh cracks have emerged on Chennai’s Anna Salai, barely two days after a state-run bus and a car fell into a crater that opened up on the arterial road.

According to Chennai Metro officials, more fissures on the road were noticed on Tuesday morning on the stretch near the Gemini bridge. No accidents have been reported and the traffic police have cordoned off the area, causing minor jams in parts of Nungambakkam and Teynampet after vehicles were diverted.

Metro officials are currently surveying the spot and have temporarily stalled tunnelling operations in the area.

According to officials, the cracks appeared at 9am on Tuesday, and may have been the result of settlement work done on old craters.

On Sunday, a state-run MTC bus and a Honda Civic met with an accident after a crater formed under them on Anna Salai near Church Park school.

Around 35 people were on the bus at the time of the mishap, with several sustaining minor injuries.

Metro officials had said that the crater occurred due to an existing pocket of loose soil that was opened up by tunnelling boring machines of the Chennai Metro department.

Several similar cracks have appeared on Anna Salai in the past few months, prompting traffic police to caution motorists and take alternate routes.

On March 30, similar cracks appeared and hampered traffic near Church Park school. In December 2015, a giant crater was formed along the Anna Salai-Vijayaraghava Road in Teynampet. On that occasion too, the road cave-in was blamed on the Metro construction.

A 10-foot stretch on Poonamallee High Road, another key road in Chennai, caved in in June 2015 owing to tunnelling work for the Chennai Metro rail. The cave-in even witnessed a car getting stuck in the crater. However, the occupants in the vehicle escaped unhurt.