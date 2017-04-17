From Kashmir videos to IPL 2017, the top headlines today

PM Narendra Modi on a high-profile visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Gujarat to inaugurate several projects, including a hospital in Surat, Sumul Dairy’s cattle feed plant in Tapi district and the phase 1 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation project. He will also address a large gathering at Bajipura where around 3 lakh women are expected. PM Modi will also visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli where he will address a public rally and inaugurate development works.

After string of videos, Mehbooba Mufti asks forces in Kashmir to exercise ‘maximum restraint’

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed anguish over the death of a 23-year-old man in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area, and asked the security forces to “exercise maximum restraint while operating in provocative situations”. Mufti also condemned the killing of Bashir Ahmad, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Qasbayar in Pulwama on Sunday night, an official spokesperson said. “The chief minister has directed the security forces to exercise maximum restraint while performing their duties in provocative situations and follow the laid down SOPs (standard operating procedures) strictly in such cases,” he said. The PDP leader has sought a report from the state police about an incident of violence at Degree College Pulwama on Sunday in which more than 50 students were injured.

Video vs Video: The other war playing out in Kashmir

A grainy short video shot with a cellphone shows Wali Mohammed Bhat, a supporter of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), apologising profusely and shouting anti-India slogans at gunpoint. In another similar video, a group of security men are seen pinning a youth in a red vest to the ground. His hands are tied behind his back, and the men are beating his legs with sticks. He screams: “Paani … maafi (water... mercy).” These are from a long line of videos showing the two stark realities of Kashmir.

245 deaths in 12 years: What’s killing foreign tourists in Goa?

The sun, sand and rocking nightlife of the famed beaches of Goa hide a dark underbelly: The iconic holiday destination has claimed the lives of roughly 20 foreigners every year in the last decade or so. According to an RTI reply accessed by a local activist in support of relatives of several of the deceased, a shocking 245 foreigners have died in Goa in the last 12 years. The state receives more than 5 lakh tourists every year and more and more foreigners are raising their voice over safety and security issues. Several relatives of other foreigners who died under suspicious circumstances say their cases are stuck in the vortex of the Indian criminal-justice system.

11-year-old Hyderabad boy Agastya Jaiswal clears Class 12, aims to be a doctor

What were you doing when you were 11? Hyderabad’s Agastya Jaiswal is done with junior college. On Sunday, he became the youngest boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination, or Class 12. A student of St Mary’s Junior College at Yousufguda, the 11-year-old scored 63% marks, with commerce, economics and civics as his main subjects. “I want to do my graduation in commerce in the next three years but my ultimate goal is to be a doctor,” Agastya told HT hours after the result was announced.

In 5 years, private schools gain 17 million students, government schools lose 13 million

Between 2010-11 and 2015-16, student enrolment in government schools across 20 Indian states fell by 13 million, while private schools acquired 17.5 million new students, according to a new study that offers insights into India’s public-school education crisis. Average enrolment in government schools–where teachers are paid, on average, salaries that are four times those in China–declined from 122 to 108 students per school over five years, while it rose from 202 to 208 in private schools, according to a research paper by Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, professor of education and international development at the Institute of Education, London.

Mumbai to get building taller than Burj Khalifa, road bigger than Marine Drive

A structure taller than Dubai’s iconic 163-floor Burj Khalifa with a green boulevard bigger than Mumbai’s Marine Drive will form part of a new eastern waterfront to be developed on a wasteland in the country’s financial capital. These grand plans are part of a dream project of Nitin Gadkari, the union minister for shipping, road transport and highways, who sees the Mumbai Port Trust as the “richest landlord” of the city and wants to give a makeover to its huge swathes of industrial wasteland.

Prince Harry reveals his agony over mother Princess Diana’s death

Britain’s Prince Harry suffered “total chaos” before eventually seeking help to deal with the death of his mother Princess Diana, he said in an interview published on Monday. Speaking to The Telegraph newspaper, the 32-year-old prince said he had spent years trying to ignore his emotions following Diana’s death in 1997 when he was just 12. “My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help? It’s only going to make you sad. It’s not going to bring her back,” he said. It was not until the age of 28 that he sought help from mental health professionals after encouragement from others, including “huge support” from his older brother Prince William.

ED may seek Interpol arrest warrant against Zakir Naik, move to revoke his passport

Seeking to tighten the noose around controversial preacher Zakir Naik, the enforcement directorate (ED) may move to revoke his passport and ask Interpol to issue a red-corner notice (RCN) against him. Naik is currently in Saudi Arabia. If his passport is revoked, he will no longer be able to stay there, making it easier for the central agency to detain and question him. ED sources said they were considering approaching the Mumbai passport office that had issued Naik’s passport. The agency recently sought a non-bailable warrant against Naik ,citing his absence despite repeated summons.

Special Backward Classes quotas plea to be heard by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will today hear the petition of the Rajasthan government about quotas for Special Backward Classes (SBC). The 5% SBC quota, which includes Gujjars, was quashed by the Rajasthan high court last year, after which the matter reached the apex court. The state government and the SBC candidates affected by the high court judgment have requested the apex court to decide the matter early, as recruitments against certain vacancies in the state were being held up.

Supreme Court to hear BCCI Committee of Administrators’ plea on disqualified office bearers

The Supreme Court will today hear the BCCI Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) plea that seeks clarification as to whether disqualified office bearers or state associations can be nominated to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings. The BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) was yesterday adjourned till April 12 after it was decided that the board will wait for the apex court’s verdict on the eligibility of the members, who can be present in the meeting. As per reports, the meeting was adjourned before it even formally began. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan was present despite in the meeting being warned by the CoA. Srinivasan was forced out of the BCCI in the aftermath of the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

IPL 2017: KKR, Delhi look to gain upper hand in today’s clash

Sitting atop the points table, Kolkata Knight Riders would look to consolidate their position when they clash with an equally confident Delhi Daredevils in what promises to be a thrilling IPL encounter in the capital today. Having started their campaign on a high against Gujarat Lions, KKR lost to Mumbai Indians before making a strong comeback with back-to-back wins at home against Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to IPL-10 with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but bounced back with two consecutive wins - both away and home - and they would look to maintain the winning momentum.