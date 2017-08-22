From PM Modi to Shayara Bano: Who said what on SC’s triple talaq verdict

The Supreme Court held triple talaq - the Islamic practice of divorcing women by saying ‘talaq’ thrice -- unconstitutional and void in a 3-2 verdict on Tuesday

The top court said instant triple talaq, under which women have been divorced in one go even over email, WhatsApp and letters, was against Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality.

The judgment came two years after a woman from Uttarakhand, Shayara Bano, approached the top court after her husband of 15 years sent her a letter with the word ‘talaq’ written thrice to divorce her.

Here’s how politicians, legal luminaries and activists reacted after the verdict:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Judgment of the Hon’ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

BJP president Amit Shah

“I welcome the historic verdict by the Supreme Court on the issue of triple talaq... This is the victory of basic constitutional rights and right to equality of Muslim women,” said Shah.

Kapil Sibal, former law minister and Congress leader

“We hail the judgement, it protects personal laws and at the same time deprecates the practice of triple talaq,” Sibal said.

Congress spokesperson RS Sujrewala

“The SC judgement barring triple talaq is a relief to women. We, the Congress Party, welcome it wholeheartedly,” INC tweeted quoting Sujrewala.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

“We have to respect the judgement. It is going to be a great herculean task to implement this on ground.”

Maneka Gandhi, Union minister for women and child development

“It’s a good judgement and it’s another step towards gender justice and gender equality,” Gandhi said.

Shayara Bano, one of the petitioners in the case

“I welcome and support the judgment. This is a historic day for Muslim women,” Shayara Bano told news agency ANI, adding: “Understand the condition of women in Muslim society, accept the judgment and bring a law on it as soon as possible.”

All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Our grievances and apprehensions, whether they have been addressed by the judges or not, can be expressed after seeing the judgement... What will happen to those Muslim women who even after judgement will accept ‘talaq’, said Z Jilani.

AIMPLD has convened a meeting on September 10 in Bhopal to discuss the SC verdict and chalk out the future strategy on triple talaq.

All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board

AIMWPLB president Shaista Amber welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on triple talaq holding the Islamic practice as unconstitutional.

Former attorney general Soli Sorabjee

“I am very happy; it is a good judgement. Now discrimination due to triple talaq will end,” said Sorabjee.

Mukul Rohatgi

“I can say with satisfaction this was the last case which I did before I decided to quit,” said former attorney general.

(With agency inputs)