Budget Session low-down: 300 hours, 29 sittings, 18 bills passed

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday on completion of the Budget session which saw the passage of 23 bills, including four crucial legislations related to implementation of Goods and Services Tax Bills. The Rajya Sabha passed 14 bills.

A total of 18 bills were passed by both the Houses.

The two-part session, which commenced on January 31, had 29 sittings, clocking 176 hours and 39 minutes. The House lost eight hours and 12 minutes due to disruptions. The Rajya Sabha worked for over 136 hours.

The budget was presented on February 1 - almost a month ahead of the usual date.

The productivity of Lok Sabha during the Budget Session was 114% while that of Rajya Sabha was 92%, Union minister Ananth Kumar said.