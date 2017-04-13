Budget Session low-down: 300 hours, 29 sittings, 18 bills passed

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday on completion of the Budget session which saw the passage of 23 bills, including four crucial legislations related to implementation of Goods and Services Tax Bills. The Rajya Sabha passed 14 bills.
A total of 18 bills were passed by both the Houses.
The two-part session, which commenced on January 31, had 29 sittings, clocking 176 hours and 39 minutes. The House lost eight hours and 12 minutes due to disruptions. The Rajya Sabha worked for over 136 hours.
The budget was presented on February 1 - almost a month ahead of the usual date.
The productivity of Lok Sabha during the Budget Session was 114% while that of Rajya Sabha was 92%, Union minister Ananth Kumar said.
Working Overtime
The 2017 Budget session was one of the most productive for this government, with the Lok Sabha having worked overtime
FIRSTS
- General Budget held a month early
- Railway Budget merged with it
Key bills passed in this Budget session:
- Good and Services Tax’s 4 bills
- Mental healthcare bill that decriminalises suicide attempts
- Maternity benefits bill to provide more care to pregnant women and new mothers, including increased leave from work
Sticking points
- Bill to set up a new backward commission pushed ahead of schedule
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s comments on the Alwar incident sparked anger. Naqvi later clarified there indeed was a lynching by cow protectors in Alwar