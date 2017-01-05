Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday backed the suggestion given by Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu that in future no car or vehicle will be registered unless the buyer provides adequate parking space availability certificate to the authorities.

Also to reign in rampant traffic violations in the country, Gadkari said that those who click and send the photographs of vehicles parked on roads could be incentivised with paying some money, while imposing fine on the vehicle owners.

On the issue of providing proof of parking at the time of buying a vehicle, he said, “In principle, I agree to the suggestion of Mr Naidu but there is a practical problem... There is need for discussions before going ahead. The idea requires discussion with stakeholders before it could be implemented.”

The idea, if implemented, can make a significant dent in the annual increase of private car sales. As of March 2015, Delhi had more than 26 lakh cars, the highest in any Indian state.

The road transport minister added, “There are more numbers of cars in a house than family members. There is no underground parking and vehicles are parked on the roads which have become parking plazas. How will people walk on the roads? Accidents are taking place,” he said.

Naidu had mooted the idea in December. “In future, it would be mandated that no permission would be given to any construction without a toilet… No car or vehicle will be registered without adequate parking space availability certificate. I am holding discussions with (road transport minister) Nitin Gadkari and also sensitising the states. We are moving in that direction,” Naidu had said.

The Centre will need to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, changes to which are already pending parliamentary approval.

He further pitched for making available parking spaces in offices and other public places for the convenience of the people and decongesting the road.

He stressed the need for moving towards a society which has various options including underground and mechanized parking.