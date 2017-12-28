‘Game of Ayodhya’ to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says film director

A special screening of the film ‘Game of Ayodhya’ would be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, according to its director.

Sunil Singh said he has been asked to hold a screening of the film, which has the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute as its background, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The film will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 30, and on December 31, it will be screened at the auditorium of the Film Division,” Singh told PTI.

The film is based on the Liberhan Commission report and was released on December 15. But protests by several organisations have hindered its screening in theatres.

It explores the situation in the immediate aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Singh has extensively used videos and documents of that time in the film, including of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former home minister LK Advani.