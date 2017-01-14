 Ganaur court: Upset over verdict, minor boy threatens to kill judge; held | india-news | Hindustan Times
Ganaur court: Upset over verdict, minor boy threatens to kill judge; held

india Updated: Jan 14, 2017 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Police said the case traced back to 2007. The minor boy’s mother had a long-term dispute with another resident of the village. (HT Representative Image)

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after he threatened to kill a judge in a working court. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Ganaur court in Sonepat district. The minor reportedly got upset at the judge for giving a decision in opposition party’s favour.

Police said the case traced back to 2007. The minor boy’s mother had a long-term dispute with another resident of the village. On Wednesday, the court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Amit Kumar discharged the other party. Much to everyone’s surprise, the minor boy sitting in the court at the time of decision, got so angry that he threatened to kill the judge. 

The judge lodged a complaint with Ganaur Police, who booked the boy and arrested him. Ganaur police station incharge said they have sent the minor to a juvenile home in Ambala after producing him in court. Police said the accused boy had been arrested earlier as well for criminal intention.

