Gauri Lankesh had no personal enmity, ideology behind murder: Brother

Karnataka is open to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into senior journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday as the slain editor’s brother ruled out personal enmity as a reason for the killing.

Speaking to media two days after the 55-year-editor was gunned down in her home in Bengaluru, Lankesh’s brother and sister said they didn’t care which organisation conducted the probe as long as justice was served.

“My sister was the best friend you could have, she had no personal enemy…only ideological enemies,” her brother Indrajit said.

Lankesh’s murder has sparked massive protests across India as press bodies, top politicians and eminent people have condemned the killing. Karnataka has set up a special investigation team to probe the case with surveillance footage and ballistic evidence said to be key.

Indrajit clarified that him and Lankesh had ideological differences – which caused the split in their father’s legendary paper Lankesh Patrike in 2005 – but said he admired his sister. “She had strong ideological views, be it about Naxals or the right wing. We are all together to ensure justice for my sister,” he said. His other sister, Kavita, sat beside him and said she hoped justice would be swift.

The BJP has demanded a CBI probe, blaming the Congress government for not speeding up similar investigations into the murder of rationalist MM Kalburgi in Dharwad two years ago.

(with ANI inputs)