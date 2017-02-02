 Geelani hospitalised after complaining of chest pain | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Geelani hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

india Updated: Feb 02, 2017 12:51 IST
PTI
PTI
PTI, Srinagar
Syed Ali Shah Geelani

File Photo of Kashmiri seperatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani addressing a press conference in Srinagar.(AFP Photo)

Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Srinagar after he complained of chest pain late last night, a close aide of the separatist leader said on Thursday.

The 87-year-old complained of uneasiness and chest pain and was admitted to SKIMS Hospital for treatment, he said.

Doctors at the hospital said Geelani has been admitted to the ICU and his condition is stable.

The separatist leader stayed back in Kashmir this season and did not follow his annual practice of shifting to Delhi during winter to escape the cold-related health complications.

tags

more from india

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you