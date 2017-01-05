Geetanjali dowry death: Accused judge says his wife was murdered

Based on forensic reports, suspended Haryana judge Ravneet Garg has claimed that his wife Geetanjali was murdered.

Geetanjali Garg, wife of then Gurgaon chief judicial magistrate Ravneet Garg, was found dead in a park of police lines in Gurgaon on July 17, 2013, with a licensed revolver of judge lying close to her body. Earlier, Ravneet was charge sheeted on charges of dowry death.

In his plea, Ravneet claimed that his wife was murdered as forensic reports suggested there were two firearms used and a bullet of country made weapon was discovered from the spot. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court, Haryana, issued notice to the CBI on his application for January 9.

Ravneet’s parents, KK Garg and Rachna Garg, who are also accused in the case got bail on December 23, 2016.

Ravneet Garg has pointed that two judges, one sessions judge and another additional district and sessions judge of Gurgaon, had recorded that Geetanjali’s father Om Prakash Aggarwal had said sorry to Ravneet and asked him to maintain good relations with him after the death of Geetanjali.

He also listed statements of peons who said that the relations between him and his wife were good. He claimed that he and his wife had gone to trips to hill stations a number of times to prove that relations were cordial.

About the cars in dowry, he admitted that these belonged to father of Geetanjali and his in-laws had claimed depreciation regarding the cars in their income-tax returns.

Regarding the plot in Sonipat, he said that he never got the sale deed executed in his favour for the plot at Omaxe City, which he was intended to purchase. He told the CBI court that high court had asked for the reason for not making the payment, which he had explained to the high court.

According to CBI, cash worth ₹51 lakh, 101 gold coins, household items and a Skoda Laura car worth ₹16 lakh was given as dowry at the time of marriage of Ravneet and Geetanjali in 2007. Further, Skoda Superb car worth ₹21.63 lakh was given in 2008 at the time of marriage of younger brother of Ravneet. Besides, Ravneet used to take money for day-to-day expenses as well, said CBI.