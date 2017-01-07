German woman accuses landlord of molestation, Delhi Police lodge FIR

A German researcher in her late 20’s has alleged that she was molested by her landlord earlier in December in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area.

The woman reportedly approached Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) who then contacted the police and a case in the matter was registered on December 27.

In her statement to the DCW, the woman alleged that the incident occurred when she had gone to meet her landlord regarding some outstanding bills. After settling the bills she reportedly asked to use his washroom. “She alleged that when she came out of the washroom, he attacked her. He touched her inappropriately and forced himself on her. When she resisted the bid, he allegedly tried to throttle her,” a police officer said. The accused was reportedly alone at home at the time. The woman, however, managed to escape. Her friend then suggested that she should complain to the DCW.

The woman has now returned to Germany and the police have written an email to her regarding the complaint. “We have written to her asking her to record her statement. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. The police team also went to question the landlord but the house was found locked. He will soon be arrested,” a police officer said.

