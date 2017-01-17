Germany tops global passport index, India ranks 78th

The Passport Index 2017, released on Thursday, ranks countries based on the number of nations their citizens can visit without a visa or on arrival. India ranks a low 78th position.

Germany stands at the top with a visa-free score of 157 while Singapore overtakes South Korea and becomes the highest ranked Asian passport with a visa-free score of 156.

India stands at 78th position with a visa-free score of 46, ahead of China and Pakistan which are ranked 58th and 94th on the list respectively.

Afghanistan’s is the least powerful passport with a visa-free score of just 23.

where you can breeze through WHAT IT MEANS: If you are an Indian citizen, you can fly to 21 countries without showing a visa, and can get a visa on arrival in 25 others

MOST WELCOMING: India ranks 23 among countries ranked by how many passports they accept visa-free, with visa on arrival or with eTA. It accepts 145. The most welcoming is Cambodia, which accepts 198 passports.



A VISA-FREE SCORE IS...The number of countries a passport holder can visit either without a visa or with visa on arrival. It takes into account a country’s latest visa rules and changes in government policies.

INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS: Germany towers above other countries in individual rankings too, followed by Sweden and Singapore. India, at 167, has some catching up to do

DEVELOPER: The Passport Index is developed by Arton Capital, a financial advisory firm specialising in investor programmes for residence and citizenship





The latest edition of the world’s most popular Arton Capital’s global ranking ‘Passport Index’ is based on cross-border access of national passports.

The world’s most popular online interactive tool which collects, displays and ranks the passports globally assigns a “visa-free score” according to the number of countries a passport holder can visit visa-free or with visa on arrival.

“The desire to improve one’s opportunity and security for their family transcends borders. As such, having a second citizenship has never been more relevant,” said John Hanafin, CEO of Arton Capital.

The newly added ‘World Openness Score’ (WOS) tracks the progression of freedom of mobility across the globe. The WOS in 2016 was 17,925. In the first month of 2017, the score has already increased to 17,948.

“This trend shows opening of borders but will it continue? With the recent backlash against globalisation and ongoing immigration issues, the World Openness Score may be in danger of decline,” the report said.

In recent years, citizenship by investment has become a $2 billion industry, with over 20,000 investors seeking a second residency or citizenship around the globe every year.