Girija Vaidyanathan replaces TN chief secretary after tax raid at his house

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed Girija Vaidyanathan as the state’s chief secretary, replacing P Rama Mohana Rao, a day after the Income Tax department raided his residence, office and other properties.

The state government issued an order Thursday morning appointing Vaidyanathan, a 1981 batch IAS officer as the top bureaucrat.

Vaidynathan was additional chief secretary/commissioner of land administration prior to this.

She will also hold the additional charge of vigilance commissioner and commissioner for administrative reforms the posts additionally held by Rao.

The order made no mention of Rao’s fate. Though there is speculation he is facing suspension, Rao will continue to remain in service without a posting as no official decision as yet been made.

I-T Dept officials on Wednesday morning had raided the houses and offices of Rao and his relatives as part of a probe into tax evasion by his son, Vikram Rao, who is currently being interrogated.

Rao’s offices in the state secretariat were also searched on Wednesday. The raids, which continued overnight, resulted in the seizure of Rs 30 lakhs in the new Rs 2,000 denomination notes, 5 kg of gold, and documents containing details of undisclosed assets approximately worth Rs 5 crore from the 11 locations searched, according to tax officials.