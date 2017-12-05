Girl allegedly raped, murdered in Telangana on her eighth birthday

The body of a seven-year-old girl was found with bruises and nail and teeth bites on Monday, the day she was supposed to celebrate her birthday in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, police said on Tuesday.

Officials said the body of the Class I student with her clothes partially torn was found in a haystack in her family’s agricultural fields near her Gori Kothapalli village of Regonda block at around 4pm on Monday.

Regonda Police said prima facie it appeared she was raped before being strangled to death. They registered a case of murder and sent the body to the local hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the girl stepped out of her house after dinner on Sunday to watch a candle-light procession by the villagers in memory of a Dalit woman Bharati, who died of a heart attack during clashes with the police in Hyderabad on November 6.

They added when the girl did not come back home after an hour, her parents and other relatives started looking for her. They lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police on Monday morning.

Bhupalpally additional superintendent of police Raju Mahendra Naik visited the village and made inquiries with the villagers.

Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Association strongly condemned the brutal rape and killing of the minor girl.

“This clearly shows the status of safety and security of the children in the state. We demand that the accused be arrested immediately and be awarded capital punishment,” association’s president P Achyuta Rao said.

