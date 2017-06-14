Girl NEET aspirant commits suicide in Kota, third this year

Fear of failure in the competitive exams claimed yet another life in Kota as a 17-year-old national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) aspirant from Bihar committed suicide Wednesday.

The body of Ishika Raj was found hanging from the fan in her room at a paying guest accommodation in Talwandi area of Kota City, police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the room, Circle Inspector of Jawahar Nagar Police Station, Kota, Harish Bharti, said. The girl, who had appeared in the NEET 2017 conducted recently, had apologised to her parents for not fulfilling their expectations, the police officer said.

He said one of the students at the paying guest accommodation was first to notice the body and told the owner, who in turn informed the police in the evening.

A police team took the body in their custody.

The student belonged to Samastipur region of Bihar and had been taking coaching classes at Allen Career Institute here for the last two years. Police officials said the student was probably afraid of not clearing the NEET --- the key to admission in MBBS and BDS courses in the best medical colleges of India.

Bharti said they have informed the girl’s parents who were on way to Kota. The autopsy would be performed only after the parents arrive Thursday, he added.

This is the third suicide in Kota so far this year. Around 1.50 lakh students arrive in Kota --- considered the coaching capital of India --- every year from all over the country to prepare for medical and engineering entrance examinations. Last year 17 students had committed suicide in Kota.