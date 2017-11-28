Girl students asked to clean toilets in Tamil Nadu govt school

Some students of a government girls higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu were allegedly asked to clean toilets by a teacher prompting authorities to order an inquiry on Tuesday, an official said.

The alleged incident happened at the RM Jain Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur which has about 1,000 students studying from classes six to 12.

However, it is not clear as to when the incident happened.

Some Tamil television channels aired visuals purportedly showing a girl in uniform scrubbing a toilet floor with what appeared to be small piece of cloth.

The girl cleaning the toilet could be heard weeping. She is also heard asking another girl to fetch some water. In the video footage, the girl appears and pours water on the floor.

A district education official, who held an inquiry into the incident, told PTI: “We have conducted inquiry today and forwarded our report to higher authorities.”

Three children were allegedly asked to clean the toilets by a teacher, he said.

The students were present at the inquiry, he said, without elaborating.

Local channels reported that the official also questioned the school headmistress.