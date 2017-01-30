Give cut-off for top 20 by June 10: JEE body to school boards

School education boards across the country have been asked to provide the top 20 percentile cut-off to JEE Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for class 12 examination results before June 10 so that admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other engineering colleges are not delayed.

This was decided at a meeting of the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE), which includes all school education boards and the CBSE.

Without class 12 scores, JoSAA cannot start the seat allocation process since securing 75% marks or being in the top 20 percentile of a school is an essential qualification for securing a seat in IIT or NIT. “All the school boards have been asked by COBSE to furnish the top 20-percentile cut-off, which is a qualifying mark for JEE main. The information will be used for preparing the cut-off for the engineering exam,” said a source.

Sources also said the boards, including CBSE, have agreed to provide the details by the middle of May. Registration for joint seat allocation system will start on June 15. “IITs and other institutes have informed the COBSE about the problem they face during the admission process if school boards delay this. June 10 should be last date for providing such information which is vital for the admission process,” said one of the government officials, requesting anonymity.

In the past the joint seat allocation process for IITs and other top engineering schools such as National Institutes of Technology, aimed at reducing the number of vacant seats in the top schools, were delayed by a few weeks.

CBSE had postponed its class 10 and 12 board exams this year. The exam will begin from March 9, a day after the last phase of polling in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.