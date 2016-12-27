Give peace a chance, imperative for dialogue & development, says J-K CM

Asking people of Jammu and Kashmir to “give peace a chance”, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said it was imperative for creating an environment conducive for dialogue and development and would also have a “soothing impact” on India-Pakistan relations.

“For achieving the objective of development and dialogue, a congenial atmosphere of peace and tranquillity needs to be created.

“I seek people’s cooperation in creating an environment conducive for development and dialogue,” Mehbooba said while interacting with people after kick-starting various developmental projects in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

The chief minister said her government would work on the twin objectives of development and dialogue and asked the people of the state “to give peace a chance”.

“The people of J-K have a huge responsibility to ensure a congenial and peaceful atmosphere in the state so that it has a soothing impact on the relations between the two neighbouring countries (India and Pakistan) which ultimately can pave the way for getting the state out of its difficulties,” Mehbooba said.

She regretted that every section of society suffered losses during the turmoil of past few months which also delayed the completion of many developmental projects in the state.

The chief minister said the government has planned a major developmental programme for the state and asked the people to extend their cooperation for its successful implementation.

Addressing the students after inaugurating the new building of the Government Women’s College, Pulwama, the Chief Minister said empowerment of women is key to development of the state.

She asked the girls to focus on education as it has the potential to bring about the desired social change.

Mehbooba said women hold an important place in society and their empowerment would signal a positive turnaround.

She asked the students to attain different skills “so that they are not only educated but empowered as well”.