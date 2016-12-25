Give us tip-offs on black money hoarders: PM Modi urges public

Amid a nation-wide crackdown on black money hoarders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people to give more information to the government about such financial wrongdoings.

In his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat, Modi said that authorities were able to conduct raids on hoarders because people came forward and gave them tip offs.

Since PM Modi announced the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8, the income tax department has unearthed more than Rs 3,500 crore of unaccounted cash in both old and new notes.

The raids also led to political protests when I-T sleuths carried searches at Tamil Nadu chief secretary’s office and home.

“These days you must be seeing on TV and newspapers, everyday many new people are being taken into custody, currency notes are being seized, raids are being carried out. Influential persons are being caught. How has all this been made possible? Should I let out the secret? The secret is that my sources of such information are people themselves,” the Prime Minister said.

He also admitted that information from common citizens was “many times higher” than that obtained through government machinery.

While he complimented people for doing this risky job, he sought more information on unaccounted wealth.

“For those of you wanting to share such information, you can send it on an e-mail address set up by the government for this purpose. You can also provide it on MyGov (the Centre’s portal),” he said.