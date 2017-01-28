Goa election: AAP wants to eat a ‘ladoo’ bigger than its size, says Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party on its claim to form the next government in Goa, while questioning its record in Delhi where the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit is in power.

“AAP is no more a party of aam admi (common man)...it has become Khas Admi Party (privileged man’s party). Go to Delhi and see how they are running the government there. Though Delhi is not a full-fledged state, AAP has failed to govern it properly,” he said.

The senior BJP leader was speaking at a rally in Cuncolim, south Goa, in support of BJP candidate Rajan Naik fighting the February 4 assembly polls.

“They (AAP) have come to Goa to conduct (electoral) experiment. Do they think Goa is a laboratory? How can AAP even dream of forming a second government (in Goa) after failing to run the first one (Delhi)?” he questioned.

“Woh apni size se kucch bada ladoo khane ki khoshish kar rahe hai (they are trying to eat a ladoo bigger than their size). Apne size se bada ladoo khane ki khoshish karega uska kya harsh hoga yeh mujhe batlane ki avashyakta nahi hai (I need not tell you what happens to a person who tries to eat a ladoo bigger than his size),” Singh quipped.

The home minister praised defence minister Manohar Parrikar over his performance and said it was for the first time that a Goan had been given such a high position and respect in the central government.

“All Indians should be proud of a leader like Manohar Parrikar. He has raised the defence capabilities of the country after taking over the portfolio,” he said.

“Similarly, under Make In India initiative, the defence ministry has started manufacturing arms and ammunition, which were imported earlier, within the country,” he said.

Referring to the September 29 surgical strikes across the LoC, Singh said the Prime Minister took the decision on the operation after Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian soldiers, and it was duly implemented by Parrikar.

Singh’s praise for Parrikar comes amid speculation that he may be sent to Goa if BJP wins the assembly polls.

“We have sent a message to the entire world that India is no more a weak nation... it has grown into a strong country,” the home minister said.

Singh welcomed several Christian community members into the BJP fold at the rally. He said Congress has been unnecessarily labelling BJP as a “communal” party.

“BJP believes in uniting and not dividing society. There are 72 sects of Islam in the world, and India is the only country where you will find members from all these sects, which is not the case even in Islamic countries,” he said.

“Similarly, all Christian sects are present in India. India is a secular country, but Congress has been calling BJP a communal party for political and electoral gains,” the BJP leader added.