Goats get spa treatment before Eid in Bhopal

Come Eid-al-Adha, and goats are lined up to be butchered. Mercilessly. But not in Bhopal, where many of them are getting special treatment that includes spa, body massage, shampoo, hair glossing, etc, at the government veterinary hospital, depending on what owners are ready to cough up.

At Rs 300, it’s a hot shower, and Rs 3,000 will get a complete package treatment.

A through medical check-up is also done on all the goats.

Senior veterinary doctor Dr Anil Sharma says the spa treatment keeps the goats healthy. “We remove dead skin and ticks from the goats” which otherwise can contaminate the meat.

For owners, it is all about bonding.

“I am giving spa treatment to my goat to relieve his stress and increase his blood circulation. It also increases our bonding with the goat,” says Akbar Khan, a resident.

The spa centre in the veterinary hospital was started for domestic pets and mostly dogs and cats were the favoured customers. But since last year, goats have been brought for the treatment.

“At least 3,000 goats have come to the spa in the last one month or so. On Friday, a day before Eid, the number has increased a lot,” says Dr Raveena Fid.

The Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) has set up 200 spots in the city for the sacrifice. A team of doctors will also check the goats before their sacrifice and a team will be present to clean the blood and residue.

BMC estimates at least 10,000 goats will be butchered on Eid.