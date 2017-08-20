Goof-up: AIIMS-Patna cancels SR result after absentee candidate tops merit list

A candidate topped the merit list of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, in a discipline he did not take the test for appointment as a senior resident (SR) at the institute, prompting the authorities to cancel his result.

Recruitment tests in Bihar are often fraught with anomalies. The state’s ruling Janata Dal (United) earlier this year suspended its legislator Mewalal Choudhary for alleged “gross irregularities” in the appointment of staff when he was the vice chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University (BAU) in Bhagalpur district.

The state’s education system was also in the eye of the storm recently over allegation of mass cheating and state board toppers failing to answer before media even basic questions pertaining to their subject. A disgraced intermediate topper once said political science, which she called prodigal science, is about ‘cooking.’

The AIIMS realised its blunder only when it was processing the candidate’s request for extension of joining date. It quickly cancelled the candidate’s result, 12 days after it was declared on August 4 in a bid to hurriedly put a lid on the controversy.

The candidate, Dr Pankaj Pandey, had applied for SR in two departments — pathology and laboratory medicine as well as in transfusion medicine and blood bank.

Incidentally, his name was in the waiting list of the department of transfusion medicine and blood bank, a post for which he took the interview.



He was, however, declared successful in pathology and lab medicine though he did not appear for the interview.

The AIIMS detected the mistake when Dr Pandey applied for extension of his joining date. The last date for SRs to join the institute was August 16.

Director of the AIIMS-Patna Dr PK Singh told HT, “The goof-up was because of a clerical error. We have corrected it and the candidate concerned has been informed. We will upload the corrected result on our official website either by this (Sunday) evening or tomorrow (Monday) positively.”

Incidentally, the AIIMS issued separate merit list of SRs for pathology and laboratory medicines despite both being under one department.

The institute body, which is the apex body of the AIIMS, in its September 2016 meeting, had set aside a proposal to bifurcate the department, even as the AIIMS-Delhi has pathology and lab medicine as two different departments.

On releasing two separate merit lists, Dr Singh said, “It has been done because the requirements are different. We will rework our proposal before taking it to the governing body for approval to bifurcate pathology and lab medicine as separate departments.”

In the first regular appointment under the residency scheme of doctors this year, the AIIMS-Patna relied solely on personal interview of candidates. It had taken written tests as well while taking senior residents on ad-hoc basis in 2013-14. Subsequently, these appointments were done on interview basis.

“We were not fully prepared to conduct written test this time. From next time, we will have written test as well,” Dr Singh added.

Allegations of anomalies in faculty recruitment had rocked AIIMS-Patna, immediately after it came into existence in 2012. An NGO has challenged the faculty appointments in the Patna high court.