Gorakhpur child deaths: Allahabad HC refuses to stay arrest of hospital doctor

The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to stay the arrest of a Gorakhpur BRD Medical College doctor named in an FIR lodged in connection with the death of a large number of children admitted there last month.

A division bench comprising justices Ramesh Sinha and Krishna Singh dismissed the petition of Satish Kumar Rai, the head of the Anesthesia Department in the medical college, against whom an FIR has been lodged by the director general, the Directorate of Medical and Health Services of Uttar Pradesh.

Rai is among six persons named in the FIR that has been registered following the death of more than 30 children within a span of 48 hours in the second week of August.