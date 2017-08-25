Gorakhpur child deaths: Four persons named in FIR ‘untraceable’

Four persons named in the FIR in connection with Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College tragedy, were found to be untraceable here on Thursday.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday in Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station after their names figured as accused in chief secretary Rajive Kumar’s report on the tragedy. Another accused — Dr Kafeel Khan —was found to be ill and on bed rest.

While there was no official confirmation on their whereabouts, HT’s efforts to trace them proved futile. Former BRD principal Dr Rajeev Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla, both accused of taking commission in supply of oxygen, equipment purchase and outsourcing employees, are said to be untraceable for the last few days and their residence-cum-clinic at Betiahata is lying deserted. Another co accused, Dr Sateesh, incharge oxygen supply and chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal, were also not traceable.

SSP, Gorakhpur, Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaji said, “The FIR has been lodged in Lucknow and case transferred to Gulhariya police station in Gorakhpur. But we are yet to receive the order and record.”

“Once the case is registered at Gulhariya, the investigation officer will summon the accused for recording their statement and take action accordingly,” he said.

Dr Purnima Shukla runs her homeopathic maternity clinic at a multi-storey building in city’s posh locality. While she was employed at Gola community health centre, she had also managed to take the additional charge of BRD’s homeopathic centre, using her influence. As her role came under scanner, she was sacked from the post.

Sources said it was she who took decision on contract on oxygen supply and other financial matters, setting aside rules.

While she is accused of taking 12% to 14% commission on oxygen supply, outsourced employees were hired on commission between of Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh, sources said. “She has not come here for last several days,” said Shukla’s neighbour.

Dr Rajeev Mishra’s official residence on the college campus was also found to be locked and there is no clue about his whereabouts.

All the accused had also failed to turn up for the inquiry conducted by Indian Medical Association (IMA) team last week.

Dr Kafeel, nodal incharge, NHRM, is ill and taking rest at his residence in Basantpur.

Booked for corruption and private practice, Dr Kafeel’s private hospital Medispring is lying closed since his role came under scanner, despite reports that he saved many lives during.