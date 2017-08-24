Gorakhpur deaths: Former BRD medical college principal, Pushpa Sales among those named in FIR

Former principal of Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college Rajiv Mishra and Pushpa Sales, the company that stopped oxygen supply for non-payment of dues, are among those named in a FIR lodged in connection with the death of over 30 children from August 9 to August 11 at the hospital.

The FIR was lodged at the Hazratganj police station under section 409, 308, 120 (b) and 420 of the IPC. Besides, section 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act have also been slapped on the accused.

“An FIR has been lodged against six BRD officials and Pushpa Sales,” confirmed a senior officer of the state government. Senior police officers are, however, keeping the FIR a closely guarded secret.

Besides Pushpa Sales and the former BRD principal, those named in the FIR include Dr Satish Kumar, head of department (anesthesia) who was responsible for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply at the hospital.

According to sources, the FIR has been lodged on the basis of report of the committee headed by chief secretary Rajive Kumar.

The committee comprising secretary health Alok Kumar, secretary finance Mukesh Mittal and medical superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Dr Hem Chandra had submitted its report to the chief minister on Tuesday.

Sources said BRD chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal too had been named for not maintaining logbook and overwriting on the stock book. Dr Purnima Shukla, wife of former medical college principal, has also been named. Shukla used to work as the de-facto principal of the medical college in the absence of her husband. Both Jaiswal and Shukla have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Kafil Khan, incharge Japanse Encephalitis ward, has also been named for negligence and indulging in private practice. Two to three staff members of accounts department have been held responsible for not processing file about payment of bills.