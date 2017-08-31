Gorakhpur deaths: Former BRD principal, wife sent to 14-day judicial custody

Former principal of BRD Medical College Dr Rajeev Mishra and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court on Thursday in connection with the death of over 30 children at the hospital.

The doctor couple were brought to the court amid tight security.

After hearing the case, sessions judge Shivanand Singh sent the couple to judicial custody for 14 days.

In view of the gravity of the case, the police sought their remand but the defence counsel insisted on judicial custody arguing that the couple would fully cooperate in the investigation.

The couple were arrested by the special task force from Saket Nagar area of Kanpur on Tuesday and were brought to Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening.

An FIR was lodged against nine people at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on August 23. The case was later transferred to Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, heavy force was deployed at the women police station and Gulharia police station where the doctor couple were kept.

Dr Rajeev Mishra will be lodged at Nehru barrack while Dr Purnima Shukla will be kept at the women’s barrack of Gorakhpur jail.

The jail administration has made adequate security arrangements for them.

Jail superintendent Kubernath Singh held a meeting with the officials on Wednesday to decide the barracks for the doctor couple and to prepare a security plan for them.

“They may face public anger. Special precautions are being taken to ensure their security,” said a jail official.

As a precautionary measure, the food will be tasted before being served to them. The doctor couple will be accompanied by 10 prisoners each who are known for good conduct.