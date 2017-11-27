Government curtails Lok Sabha secretary D K Bhalla’s tenure

The tenure of D K Bhalla, the secretary in the Lok Sabha secretariat, was on Tuesday curtailed by the government, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

Bhalla is a 1986-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the premature repatriation of Bhalla to his cadre with immediate effect, the order said, without citing any reason.

Bhalla was on February 23, 2015 appointed to the post for a period of three years.

The winter session of Parliament will be held from December 15 to January 5.