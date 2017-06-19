Governor Ram Nath Kovind’s village near Kanpur basks in reflected glory

Paraukhan, about 60 km from Kanpur burst into joy as soon as the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) announced on Monday that Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind would be its presidential candidate.

Overjoyed villagers lit the “diyas” (earthen lamps”) with “desi ghee” and started singing bhajans and kirtans in the homes. They also distributed sweets among the people of the village and in the adjoining areas while BJP activists danced enthusiastically.

Born in Paraukhan, Kovind studied at the BNSD Inter College in Kanpur before graduating in law from the DAV College of Law and then shifted to New Delhi for legal practice.

Kovind who visited his parental house in the village last year after becoming the governor of Bihar declared it as “Baratshala” (Marriage hall) for the use of villagers who had no place to hold marriages of their daughters and they had to make temporary arrangements.

Anil Kumar, a nephew of Kovind said that the people’s joy knew no bounds and they were happy that their village would now be in the global map and would become the part of Indian History.

“My uncle has a very amicable nature. He meets everyone and helps those who need it,” he said.

Another villager, Kamlesh Kumar described Kovind as a very humble person. Though he was a very busy schedule as a responsible BJP leader, he met the villagers with all simplicity and listened to their grievances.

“Even when he visited the village after becoming the Bihar Governor he did not miss any occasion to meet us and to ask about our difficulties,” Kamlesh said.

“Kovind Sahab would definitely set new precedents after getting elected to the coveted post and would prove to be the real Messiah of the weaker sections,” he added.