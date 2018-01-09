Governors’ committee submits report to President Kovind

Less than three months after it was set up, the committee of governors submitted a report on best practices to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. The report has focused on key work areas of development and the role that governors can play in taking it forward.

The report, titled ‘Rajyapal —Vikas Ke Rajdoot: Catalytic Role of Governors as Agents for Change in Society’, was overseen by a committee of governors, which was constituted in October last year at the 48th conference of governors.

The five-member committee, which oversaw the drafting of the report, included ESL Narasimhan, governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Banwarilal Purohit, governor of Tamil Nadu; Ram Naik, governor of Uttar Pradesh; Tathagata Roy, governor of Tripura, and Acharya Devvrat, governor of Himachal Pradesh.

“This committee was constituted to examine the role of governors in taking forward the developmental process. In its report, it describes an action-outcome framework that can be adopted by Raj Bhavans in their role as change agents and lists out potential priorities,” said a release by President’s office.

“The report emphasises identifying priority areas along with activities that can help realise the objectives of Sarv Shrest Bharat (paramount India). It suggests governors play a mentoring role in overall implementation of developmental schemes in their states,” the release added.

The report deals with best practices that offices of governors have been adopting, issues and an action-outcome framework to deal with them.

Interestingly, speaking at the closing session of the 48th conference of governors last year, Kovind spoke about how states and governors should share information and deliberations on both achievements and problems among states, will give a new dimension to co-operative federalism, according to a government release.

At the opening session of that conference, PM Narendra Modi had highlighted how governors can be catalytic agents for change in the society.