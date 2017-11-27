Govt doubles deputation allowance for employees to Rs 4,500

The deputation allowance given to central government employees has been increased by more than two-fold to Rs 4,500 from the existing Rs 2,000 per month, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

The move is based on the recommendation of the seventh central pay commission.

“In case of deputation within the same station, the deputation (duty) allowance will be payable at the rate of 5% of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per month,” it said.

This allowance will be payable at the rate of 10% of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month, in case of deputation involving change of station, the department of personnel and tTraining order issued on Friday said.

“The ceilings will further rise by 25% each time dearness allowance is increased by 50%,” it said.

The deputation allowance at present are granted at the rate of 5% of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 2,000 per month for deputation within the same station or 10% of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 4,000 per month for deputation not within the same station.