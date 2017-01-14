Govt fully respects RBI’s independence and autonomy: Finance ministry on union’s allegation

The government fully respects the independence and autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday, following protests by the RBI employees union against operational “mismanagement” in the demonetisation.

On Saturday, the ministry of finance said, “Consultations between the government and the RBI are undertaken on various matters of public importance wherever such consultation is mandated by law or has evolved as a practice. Consultations mandated by law or as evolved by practice should not be taken as infringement of autonomy of RBI.”

In a letter to governor Urjit Patel, at least three RBI employees’ bodies accused the government of “impinging on RBI autonomy” with the November 8 announcement of scrapping of 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

“An image of efficiency and independence that RBI assiduously built up over decades by the strenuous efforts of its staff and judicious policy making has gone into smithereens in no time. We feel extremely pained,” the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees said in the letter addressed to Patel.

“It’s (the RBI’s) autonomy and image have been dented beyond repair,” added the letter, which was signed by Samir Ghosh of All India Reserve Bank Employees Association, Suryakant Mahadik of All India Reserve Bank Workers Federation, CM Paulsil of All India Reserve Bank Officers Association and R N Vatsa of RBI Officers Association.

The RBI was widely criticised for frequent rule changes during the 50 days of the demonetisation drive, which aimed to crack down on black money and corruption, but later was promoted to make the Indian economy cashless and digital.

