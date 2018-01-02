Govt suggests Congress not to press amendments to triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

The government on Tuesday urged the Congress not to press for amendments to the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, when it comes up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha likely on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha has already cleared the ‘Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and it is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said that the government would like the Congress to maintain the stand it took in the Lok Sabha by not pressing for amendments.

“We are having continuous talks with the opposition parties including Congress. We have told Congress that since they have not pressed for any amendments in the Lok Sabha, they should do the same in the Rajya Sabha,” Kumar told reporters.

The Congress had moved amendments to certain provisions of the bill in the Lok Sabha but did not press for a vote.

The parliamentary affairs minister said the government may table the bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Renuka Chowdhury, a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, said her party always stood for empowerment of women, right since Independence, but the party needs to see what has been actually included in the bill.

“There is no question of us not standing by anything that empowers women. There is no black and white solution to this, We have to see how the debate evolves... what is actually included and how is it implementable.... and until it is equitable for all women under all clauses of talaq. This is only talaq-e-biddat (triple talaq)”, Chowdhury said.

Though a few allies of the BJP like the Shiv Sena have demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee, the government feels no need for it as the legislation has already been debated upon in the Lok Sabha.

“There is no need to go to any committee because the issue has been debated. What should be the fate of triple talaq affected women? There is a greater consensus within the country that there should be a stringent law, preventive mechanism to give protection to Muslim women. I am confident that all parties will cooperate in Rajya Sabha,” Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.