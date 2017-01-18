 Govt to clarify on Lokayukta candidate Vishwanath Shetty to governor: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah   | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Govt to clarify on Lokayukta candidate Vishwanath Shetty to governor: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah  

india Updated: Jan 18, 2017 22:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Highlight Story

Siddaramaiah(PTI)

Karnataka chief minister  Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the government will respond to  clarifications sought by the governor on former high court  judge P Vishwanath Shetty whose name has been recommended for  the Lokayukta post but ruled out suggesting any other name.

“Justice Vishwanath Shetty’s name has been recommended  for the post of Lokayukta, but governor has sought some  clarification. We will send the clarification,” Siddaramaiah  told reporters here.

He said “there is no question of recommending any  other name.”

Governor Vajubhai R Vala has reportedly returned the file following allegations that Shetty’s family owned sites in violation of norms.

The post of Karnataka Lokayukta has been vacant for  more than a year now following the resignation of Y Bhaskar  Rao in December 2015 over the alleged bribery scandal  involving his office and son.  

Vala in the past had twice sent back the recommendations made for the post of Lokayukta on various grounds.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<