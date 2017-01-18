Govt to clarify on Lokayukta candidate Vishwanath Shetty to governor: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah  

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the government will respond to clarifications sought by the governor on former high court judge P Vishwanath Shetty whose name has been recommended for the Lokayukta post but ruled out suggesting any other name.

“Justice Vishwanath Shetty’s name has been recommended for the post of Lokayukta, but governor has sought some clarification. We will send the clarification,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He said “there is no question of recommending any other name.”

Governor Vajubhai R Vala has reportedly returned the file following allegations that Shetty’s family owned sites in violation of norms.

The post of Karnataka Lokayukta has been vacant for more than a year now following the resignation of Y Bhaskar Rao in December 2015 over the alleged bribery scandal involving his office and son.

Vala in the past had twice sent back the recommendations made for the post of Lokayukta on various grounds.