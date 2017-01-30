Grandfather arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old grand-daughter in Pune

A 79-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor granddaughter in Pune, police said on Monday.

A separate case has also been registered against the 14-year-old’s maternal aunt and uncle in the same case. While the grandfather has been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), the couple has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident came to the light when the girl, who lost her parents a few years back, told a teacher at a private tuition class about the sexual assaults. The teacher immediately contacted the child helpline and the grandfather was arrested up by the police.

Police said the girl started living in Pune with her maternal aunt and uncle after she lost her parents.

In her complaint, the girl has said that her grandfather, a native of Parner tehsil in neighbouring Ahmednagar district, sexually assaulted her whenever he came to Pune. She told her aunt and uncle about the assaults but both of them did not pay any heed.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl was also forced to do all domestic chores by the couple and was beaten up severely on several occasions.