Gujarat: Hardik-led PAAS, BJP trade charges on sex video clips

Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of preparing 52 morphed sex video clips of its members to defame the organisation, which is spearheading quota movement in poll-bound Gujarat.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani and BJP’s state unit chief Jitu Vaghani were the architects of the morphed clips, the PAAS alleged, claiming that the ruling-party has “bribed” a girl to file a rape case against its 24-year-old leader.

The BJP denied the allegations.

The charges against the BJP were levelled after six purported sex video clips of PAAS leader Hardik were widely circulated on social media on Monday and Tuesday.

The BJP while dismissing the allegations maintained that the video clips could not be ignored as they were inconsistent with the “high moral values” of Gujarati society.

``The allegations against our leaders are totally baseless,’’ said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. “The video clips cannot be ignored just as a matter of private life. Gujarat has lived up by its high moral standards. The society expects its leaders to follow the same.’’

Patel also said that the PAAS should produce evidence before making some false allegations against the party leaders.

For the first time in three decades, the BJP has been unsure about unflinching support of Patidars, who have been up in arms against the government seeking reservation benefits in government jobs and college admissions.

With around 12 per cent of the state’s 60 million population, Patidars can influence results in 60 of the Gujarat’s 182 assembly seats.

The PAAS is currently holding negotiations with the Congress for a pre-poll tie-up, with some insiders claiming that the grand old party is likely to give 20-25 tickets to quota-stir leaders to contest the elections with the party symbol.

If a fake rape case is registered against Hardik, then the community in support of their young leader would vote against the BJP in upcoming assembly elections, the PAAS cautioned.

``Vaghani and Rupani have struck a Rs 40-crore deal with two persons. The duo has morphed the video clips outside India. We have information that as many as 52 such CDs have been prepared, 22 involving Hardik’’, said PAAS co-convener Dinesh Babamnia.

“We also have information that a woman has been given Rs 50 lakh to file rape complaint against Hardik’’ he further alleged.

Stating that the PAAS do not trust Gujarat police, Babamnia alleged in the fake-CD episode two police inspectors, a commissioner of police and a superintendent of police are also involved.

“The evidences will be produced at the right time,’’ he added.