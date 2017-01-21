Gujarat: Over 3.5 lakh people sing national anthem, set new world record

More than 3.5 lakh people in Gujarat’s Rajkot district set a new world record by singing the national anthem at an event.

The feat took place at the installation of a Khodiyar goddess idol at the newly-built Khodal Dham temple in the town.

“Over 3.5 lakh people sang the anthem together at the idol installation ritual in the presence of observers from Guinness World Records,” said Hansraj Gajera, a member of Khodal Dham temple trust.

The previous record stood for 2,54,537 people singing the national anthem in Bangladesh in 2014.

“We have received a certificate from the Guinness World Records officials,” Gajera added.

The trust has also set two new records for the Limca Book of Records by organising the longest (40 km) ‘shobha-yatra’ and a 1008-kund ‘mahayagna’, he said.

Trust officials claimed that over 50 lakh devotees were estimated to have visited the temple during the five-day installation ceremony which began on January 17.

Several leaders from BJP and Congress as well as the Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel visited the temple during the last four days, Gajera said.