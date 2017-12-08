Gujarat priest attacked, says was targeted for promoting Hindutva

A Swaminarayan sect priest, who has been campaigning for the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections, was allegedly attacked by two unidentified miscreants in Kotda village in Gujarat on Thursday.

The priest has been identified as Bhaktiprasad Swami. The incident took place late Thursday night at Visavdar tehsil of Junagadh.

Recounting the attack on him Bhaktiprasad said, “I was returning from an election rally for the BJP. We were on way to Visavadar when all of sudden a car overtook and stopped in front of our car. By the time we could understand anything; the assailants smashed the windshield of our car with iron rod and started abusing us. When the passerby gathered there, the assailants fled the scene leaving behind their car.”

The priest has been admitted to a hospital and a police complaint has been lodged.

Bhaktiprasad added, “The attackers were angry because I propagate Hindutva and nationalism. We are saints and if we won’t speak on nationalism then will we speak on Pakistan? This attack is not only on me but on whole Hindu Sanatan sect.”

He further added, “if being a nationalist is a crime then I would like to commit this crime time and again”.

When asked about who was behind the attack, he said, “This is election time and everybody knows who are against the BJP and Hindutva. But, I want to tell them that such attacks are not going to deter us from propagating Hindutva and nationalism.”

Gujarat goes to the polls on December 9 and 14. Results will be declared on December 18.