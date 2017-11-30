 Gunfight erupts in J-K’s Badgam district, internet services suspended | india-news | Hindustan Times
Gunfight erupts in J-K’s Badgam district, internet services suspended

Police said following specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces surrounded Futlipora village in Pakherpora area.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2017 10:08 IST
Security forces surrounded Futlipora village in Pakherpora area.
Security forces surrounded Futlipora village in Pakherpora area.(AFP File Photo)

A gunfight started on Thursday between the security forces and the militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district.

Police said following specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces surrounded Futlipora village in Pakherpora area.

“As they closed in on the hiding militants, the security forces were fired upon triggering the encounter, which is now going on,” a police officer said.

Authorities have also suspended Internet services in the district to prevent spread of rumours, he said.

