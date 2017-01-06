Gunmen attack National Conference legislator’s house in Kashmir

Unknown gunmen attacked the house of National Conference (NC) legislator Showkat Ganai in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, but the guards repulsed the assault.

According to police, unidentified gunmen on Thursday night fired at Ganai’s house in Chitragam village.

“Guards posted at the house retaliated the attack, forcing the gunmen to flee,” police said here.

The legislator was not present inside his house when the attack took place as he is in Jammu to attend the budget session of the state legislature.

Two days back, Ganai had told the media that Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was a “martyr to the cause he stood for”.

The legislator’s remarks had ruffled many a feather in the mainstream political camp of Jammu and Kashmir.